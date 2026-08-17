BRS announces protest in Telangana over government's alleged decision to cancel two key schemes

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday announced a statewide protest today at constituency and mandal centres across Hyderabad's Telangana, opposing what it describes as the Congress government's alleged attempt to discontinue the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

K.T. Rama Rao, BRS Working President, has called upon party leaders, elected representatives and cadres to participate in the protests and raise their voice against any move to withdraw the schemes, which he said have provided financial support and dignity to lakhs of poor families. (Representational/PTI)

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BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has called upon party leaders, elected representatives and cadres to participate in the protests and raise their voice against any move to withdraw the schemes, which he said have provided financial support and dignity to lakhs of poor families.

KTR alleged that the Congress government was using the High Court verdict as a pretext to discontinue Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. He said the schemes were not merely welfare programmes but were closely linked to the dignity and financial security of daughters from poor families.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a teleconference with party leaders, MLAs, MLCs, former public representatives and state general body members, KTR said the schemes were introduced by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on October 2, 2014, to reduce the financial burden on poor families arranging marriages for their daughters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a teleconference with party leaders, MLAs, MLCs, former public representatives and state general body members, KTR said the schemes were introduced by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on October 2, 2014, to reduce the financial burden on poor families arranging marriages for their daughters. {{/usCountry}}

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The financial assistance, which began at ₹51,000, was subsequently increased to ₹75,116 and later to ₹1,00,116. According to KTR, nearly 13 lakh families received financial assistance totalling around ₹13,000 crore during the BRS government's tenure.

KTR questioned the Congress government's handling of the matter before the High Court and asked why it allegedly failed to file a counter despite being given four opportunities. He questioned why the government did not mount a strong legal defence of a scheme benefiting poor families, while, according to him, it was willing to spend substantial amounts on private lawyers in cases involving the Chief Minister and ministers.

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He alleged that the government was now citing the High Court verdict to justify discontinuing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak.

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KTR also accused the Congress of attempting to escape questions over its election promise to provide one tola of gold along with Kalyana Lakshmi assistance. Instead of strengthening the scheme and fulfilling its promise, the Congress government was allegedly trying to discontinue it, he said.

He further claimed that many eligible beneficiaries had been waiting for financial assistance for prolonged periods, with some families allegedly continuing to visit government offices even after their daughters' marriages. KTR demanded that all pending eligible applications be cleared immediately and the financial assistance released without further delay.

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Describing the schemes as a symbol of the principle that "a daughter is not a burden, but a source of confidence and support," KTR warned that the BRS would strongly oppose any attempt to withdraw them.

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As part of today's statewide protest, BRS leaders and cadres will hold demonstrations at constituency and mandal centres across Telangana. The party has also called upon its workers to take the issue to every village and ward and question Congress leaders over the implementation of their election promises.

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"What happened to Kalyana Lakshmi? What happened to Shaadi Mubarak? When will you fulfil your promise of one tola of gold?" KTR asked.

The BRS said today's protests would mark the beginning of a wider campaign to protect Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak and press the Congress government to fulfil its election commitments.