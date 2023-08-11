BRS leader questions Lok Sabha Speaker over BJP MP's ‘Kasim Razvi’ dig at KCR: ‘What should we do now?’

Telangana minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday took strong exception to BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's remarks on chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as to what action he would take against the member of the House.

Telangana chief minister K Chandraskhekhar Rao. (HT Photo)

During a debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed there has been a sharp rise in the income and assets of Rao's family members, alleging they are looting the state. The BJP leader claimed KCR stands for 'Kasim Chandrasekhar Razvi' alluding to the general of the erstwhile Nizam's military Kasim Razvi. The chair objected to the remarks and asked him not to take names.

Mocking Rao, Kumar further said: “'Raat me peeta' (drinking at night), 'din bhar sota' (sleep all day), 'kisi se nahin milta' (meets no one). That is a BRS leader. What is happening to Telangana state? The family is looting the state.”

In an apparent reference to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha after his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname case, KT Rama Rao questioned the stance of the Speaker on Bandi Sanjay's remark.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Rama Rao said, “So an MP of Congress was disqualified from his membership for calling out PM’s surname in a derogatory way.”

“Now a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana’s twice elected popular CM KCR in the filthiest language in Loksabha yesterday.”

“What should you/we do now Speaker Sir?” he asked.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also alleged that people are laughing at the behaviour of a political leader who indulges in acts like hugging, winking and blowing flying kisses. Though he did not mention any name, his remarks were targeted at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had given a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, his first since being reinstated as MP.

