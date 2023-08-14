Home / India News / BRS releases booklet, CD on alleged failures of NDA govt

BRS releases booklet, CD on alleged failures of NDA govt

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 14, 2023 05:51 PM IST

The '100 lies of BJP' is a campaign taken up by the BRS social media wing on how the BJP allegedly let down the people on its promises.

Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the ruling BRS in Telangana on Monday released a booklet and CD on the alleged failures of the NDA government at the Centre and the injustice done to the state. BRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released the booklet and CD on the '100 lies of BJP'.

BRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released the booklet and CD on the '100 lies of BJP'. (Twitter/BRS Party)
BRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released the booklet and CD on the '100 lies of BJP'. (Twitter/BRS Party)

READ | BRS leader questions Lok Sabha Speaker over BJP MP's ‘Kasim Razvi’ dig at KCR: ‘What should we do now?’

The content was put together by the social media wing of BRS. The '100 lies of BJP' is a campaign taken up by the BRS social media wing on how the BJP allegedly let down the people on its promises and also with regard to unemployment, inflation, GST and other issues, according to a release from Rama Rao's office.

The campaign also included BJP's "failure" to implement the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, such as setting up a steel plant and railway coach factory. Rama Rao, who appreciated his party's social media wing, suggested that the failures of the BJP should be made known to the rural people through the booklet and CD, the release added. This comes ahead of the legislative assembly elections that would be held in Telangana this year-end.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out