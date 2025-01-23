Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF apprehends six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross border illegally

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jan 23, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Troops from the 172 Battalion noticed suspicious movements near the border during routine surveillance and immediately launched a search operation

Shillong: At least six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on Thursday by the border security force (BSF) while attempting to illegally cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills, police said.

The individuals and seized items were handed over to the police at the Umkiang Police Station (Representative Image)
The individuals and seized items were handed over to the police at the Umkiang Police Station (Representative Image)

Troops from the 172 Battalion noticed suspicious movements near the border during routine surveillance and launched a search operation, according to a statement issued by the public relations officer (PRO) of BSF Meghalaya Frontier on Thursday.

The statement added that the suspected Bangladeshi nationals entered India illegally a few months ago and were working as domestic helpers in Bangalore. “They were attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorised routes,” the statement said.

The apprehended individuals included two women, aged 26 and 23, two boys, aged 2 and 7, and two girls, aged 6 and 11.

The individuals and seized items were handed over to the police at the Umkiang Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On