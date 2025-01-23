BSF apprehends six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross border illegally

Shillong: At least six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on Thursday by the border security force (BSF) while attempting to illegally cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills, police said. The individuals and seized items were handed over to the police at the Umkiang Police Station (Representative Image)

Troops from the 172 Battalion noticed suspicious movements near the border during routine surveillance and launched a search operation, according to a statement issued by the public relations officer (PRO) of BSF Meghalaya Frontier on Thursday.

The statement added that the suspected Bangladeshi nationals entered India illegally a few months ago and were working as domestic helpers in Bangalore. “They were attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorised routes,” the statement said.

The apprehended individuals included two women, aged 26 and 23, two boys, aged 2 and 7, and two girls, aged 6 and 11.

The individuals and seized items were handed over to the police at the Umkiang Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.