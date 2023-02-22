Home / India News / BSF constable raped by senior at border camp

BSF constable raped by senior at border camp

Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:43 AM IST

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the inspector, said officials familiar with the matter

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

A Border Security Force (BSF) inspector has been suspended for allegedly raping a constable at a camp near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials of the force said on Tuesday.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the inspector, said officials familiar with the matter.

The inspector, posted at the Tungi border outpost in Nadia district, allegedly raped the constable on February 19, said a senior BSF officer from the South Bengal Frontier headquarters in Kolkata, asking not to be named.

The woman reported the incident to her colleagues, who rushed her to a health centre in Nadia and urged her to file a police complaint.

“We urged the woman to file a police complaint. The inspector has been suspended. A high-powered committee is looking into the matter,” the BSF officer in Kolkata said.

The woman was initially taken to a health centre in Nadia, but was later to shifted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday, said a police officer, adding that she is reportedly in a stable condition.

“The victim’s complaint has been recorded by officers from the Bhowanipur police station and she is undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition is stable,” said the police officer.

A case has been filed against the accused BSF inspector, the police officer added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing an event in Siliguri, said, “I have heard that a woman has been raped in a BSF camp in Nadia. I don’t have the details yet.”

