BSF constable shoots colleague, kills self in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot his colleague before killing self with his service rifle at a border out-post at Sagarpara in Murshudabad district around 6:45 am on Monday, officials said.

“Head-constable Johnson Toppo of 117 battalion shot head constable HG Shekharan of the same battalion. He then shot himself with his service rifle,” said SS Guleria, DIG of BSF’s south Bengal frontier.

Both the victims were rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Senior BSF officials including Atul Fuljele, inspector general of BSF’s south Bengal frontier rushed to the spot. A court of enquiry has been set up and the case was registered with the police.

“Both the personnel were to visit the Raninagar police station to depose statement in connection with a case dating back to November 2021,” said a statement issued by BSF.