BSF deployed at Delhi-Gurugram border as security tightened ahead of INDIA bloc rally

Security forces on Sunday stepped up security protocols at the Delhi-Gurugram border, deploying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel alongside police units to monitor entry points into the national capital.

Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed across Central and New Delhi (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The heightened security measures follow a series of planned protests and rallies organised by opposition parties in central Delhi.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Authorities have installed heavy barricading along major transit routes linking the neighbouring cities, with security details checking suspicious vehicles.

Deep Dive Why was security tightened at the Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of the INDIA bloc rally? Authorities stepped up security as opposition leaders and workers gathered in Delhi for a rally at Ramlila Maidan. The rally was organised to protest alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revisions and the Election Commission’s functioning. What security measures were put in place for the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi? BSF personnel and police monitored entry points at the Delhi-Gurugram border, while major routes were barricaded and suspicious vehicles checked. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across central and New Delhi, with CCTV cameras and drones used for monitoring. Which Delhi roads were expected to face restrictions during the Ramlila Maidan rally? Traffic diversions were planned at 10 points, with movement likely to be affected on stretches including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Minto Road and Barakhamba Road. Commuters were urged to take the Metro.

The development comes as thousands of opposition leaders and party cadres from across the INDIA bloc assemble at Ramlila Maidan to register a protest against alleged voter roll deletions and institutional bias under the current Election Commission leadership.

On Sunday, launching a sharp offensive against the Election Commission ahead of the opposition INDIA bloc's mega rally, Congress MP Jebi Mather asserted that "soldiers of Indian democracy" are marching to Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian said the protest is a collective movement of citizens and democratic forces who refuse to stay silent in the face of alleged attacks on the country's constitutional framework.

"Soldiers of Indian democracy and protectors of our constitution will march to Ramlila Maidan today. This is a joint collective effort of all those who believe that a day has come when we cannot sit silently in our homes, and we have to raise our voice against the atrocity against the constitution and democracy," Mather said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Demanding accountability from the top leadership of the poll body, the Congress MP asserted, "Gyanesh Kumar must resign."

Meanwhile, Leaders and workers of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday held a march from Surjeet Bhawan to Ramlila Maidan to join the INDIA bloc's mega rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also Read | Kharge accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of 'treason', levels 6 charges during INDIA bloc's mock impeachment

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to ANI, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan said that a large number of people had gathered at Ramlila Maidan to participate in the rally, alleging that the Modi-led government was manipulating the electoral process and demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

"A massive rally is taking place today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. As you can see, hundreds of thousands of people are participating. For some time now, the Modi-Shah government has been orchestrating the theft of votes by manipulating Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. A significant movement has been underway for quite a while, and it is in the context of this movement that this massive rally is being held today," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, the national capital remains under heavy security on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc held its rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organised a counter-march in West Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events.

More than 4,000 personnel were stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in surrounding areas. Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading were also put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India office.

Also Read | Evening News Brief October 31: Oppn levels 6 charges against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies also used CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan was scheduled to begin at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards the venue from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon.

Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, were expected to attend the rally.