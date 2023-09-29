BSF deploys night vision drones to thwart trans-border criminals | WATCH

The North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully employed cutting-edge drone technology equipped with night vision capabilities. The central armed police force called the deployment a “ground-breaking development" to thwart the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals.

“In a ground-breaking development that marks a significant milestone, troops of 6 Bn @BSFNBFTR have successfully employed drone technology with night vision capabilities to thwart the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals,” the BSF frontier said in a social media post on X.

The North Bengal Frontier of the BSF also shared a video captured from the drone technology.

India shares a porous border with neighbouring Bangladesh and has been a hotspot for illegal cross-border activities for several years. The BSF troops of the North Bengal Frontier frequently bust the trans-border criminal network and seize illegal items.

Earlier this month, a BSF soldier rescued five calves from trans-border smugglers and also seized 1.5 kg of cannabis and other illegal items worth over ₹4 lakh from the Indo-Bangladesh border. In another drug bust, alert troops of BSF seized 2 kg of cannabis and other illicit items intended to be smuggled across the border from the Indo-Bangladesh border.

These drones, armed with night vision capabilities, could be a game-changer in the fight against trans-border criminals, who often take advantage of darkness to engage in smuggling, human trafficking, and other illegal activities.

