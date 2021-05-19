BSF foils infiltration attempt from Pak, intruder injured near Jammu border

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid, attempted through the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector late Tuesday with the arrest of an intruder from Pakistan. A BSF Officer said the intruder was injured in the firing by the troops.

“Alert troops observed suspicious movements on International Border in Bainglard area of Samba district. BSF troops fired in the direction in which a Pak intruder was injured” said a BSF officer.

This is the second infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in the past fortnight. Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5 when he refused to stop when warned by the security personnel.

On April 13, the BSF had caught a Pakistani intruder along the IB in RS Pura sector of Jammu district. He, too, didn’t heed warning calls and received minor injuries when fired at by a BSF jawan.

The latest incident on Tuesday occurred at around 9.15 pm. The 27-years old intruder was identified as Asif, a resident of Jaffarwal in Pakistan. He was shifted to government medical college hospital in Jammu for treatment of the four bullet injuries received.

India shares 744 km long line of control (LoC) with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and 200 km international border with Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in Jammu division’s Poonch district, officials said.

The weapons, smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC), were found hidden at a secluded place at village Mahra in the Surankote area of the border district, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the joint operation by police and army, which was carried out based on specific information.

Meanwhile, a rusted grenade was found lying in the bushes in the Kandi area of nearby Rajouri district and was subsequently destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion.