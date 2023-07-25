BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid, neutralises Pakistani smuggler: Official

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2023 10:15 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and gunned down a Pakistani smuggler along the India-Pakistan border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Further search of the area is under progress. (Representative file image)

“Alert BSF men foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and neutralised a Pakistani smuggler,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“During the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani smuggler while he was trying to smuggle narcotics through Ramgarh border area,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that during initial search of the area, four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approximately 4 kilograms) are found along with the body of the Pakistani smuggler.

“Further search of the area is under progress. Details will be shared”, he added.

