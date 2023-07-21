Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone recovered near Pak border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Drone recovered near Pak border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jul 21, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Punjab Police and BSF recovered a broken DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone in a village, following the recent seizure of 2.35 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone.

In a joint search operation, the Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday morning recovered a drone at village Mastgarh of the district. The recovered drone is Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model, said BSF spokesperson.

The recovered drone is Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK model, said BSF spokesperson. (HT Photo)
The drone is in broken condition and found in the farming field adjacent to the village. Earlier, the BSF foiled the nefarious design of smugglers by seizing 2.35 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. During the detailed search, the BSF troops recovered one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin weighing 2.35 kg wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of border fencing.

