BSF holds 83 flag meetings with Bangladesh; stresses on safety of Indians amid unrest

Amid the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring nation, the Border Security Force (BSF) reached out to its counterpart in Bangladesh and held around 83 flag meetings in three days. The BSF stressed on the safety of Indian citizens in Bangladesh and the need to protect minority communities in the country. BSF personnel maintaining a strict vigil in areas bordering Bangladesh. (HT Photo)

Both the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) had around 241 simultaneous coordinating patrolling in vulnerable border areas, officials told PTI on Tuesday. The Union Home Ministry has also set up a high-level committee which reached out to their counterparts in Bangladesh to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

This comes after a meeting of the high-level committee was held on August 10, on orders of the home ministry and the directions of the Director General of BSF.

To reach out to counterparts up to the Border Outpost and company commander levels, both the border guarding forces have had around 83 flag meetings at various levels in the last three days.

The border forces of Bangladesh have ensured full cooperation with the BSF amid the unrest, and are also taking all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh in collaboration with their civil authorities, officials said.

The two border guarding forces further discussed bilateral field meetings, matters related to border security and other mutual interests.

In addition, 232 meetings have also been conducted with the Indian villagers residing along the international border to make them aware of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.

Last week, over 1500 Bangladeshi citizens assembled near the zero line on the Coochbehar-Lalmonirhat district border inside the country and the BGB collaborated with the civil authorities to diffuse the situation, persuading the people to return.

The situation in Bangladesh grew tense after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country. This led to bouts of violence erupting across Bangladesh, with many attacks targeted towards the Hindu community and other minorities in the country.

Till now, hundreds of Hindu households and businesses have been destroyed and looted, and dozens of Hindu temples have been vandalised.

(With inputs from PTI)