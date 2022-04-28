BSF jawan shoots himself with service weapon in Bastar’s Kanker district

Raipur: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable shot himself with his service weapon in a BSF camp in Bastar’s Kanker district on Thursday.

Police officials are investigating the reasons behind the extreme step and a case has been registered.

Superintendent of Police, Kanker, Shalabh Sinha said that the incident took place on Thursday inside a BSF camp in Kamtera village under Koyalibeda police station.

“Constable Ujjawal Nandi (33), who was with BSF’s 30th battalion, shot himself with an X95 rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood,” the SP said in a statement.

Nandi was a native of Nadia district in West Bengal. The mortal remains will be taken to Nandi’s native place, police said.

The SP further said that police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. A case has been registered and investigation has begun,” the SP added.

