Mon, Sept 08, 2025
BSF nabs Pak intruder at international border in Jammu's RS Pura sector

ANI |
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 11:31 am IST

The BSF on Sunday apprehended five persons and seized pistols, heroin and a drone on the Punjab border, the BSF Punjab said

A Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, the force said on Monday.

File photo: BSF and J&K Police administration search for a Pakistani drone seen in Kanachak area, in Jammu(ANI/File)
More details are awaited.

Yesterday, the BSF apprehended five persons and seized pistols, heroin and a drone on the Punjab border, the BSF Punjab said

In a crackdown against narco-terror, BSF Punjab troops foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the border. Acting on intelligence, BSF & ANTF Amritsar apprehended one smuggler near Chabbal, Tarn Taran and seized 504 gms of heroin, a mobile and a bike from their possession.

Following that, at Sur Singh Market, Tarn Taran, a joint team detained four smugglers with 5.032 kg heroin, two pistols, a Scorpio, four mobiles, two bikes and 1000 cash.

During night hours, vigilant troops intercepted a drone near Ranian, conducted a search operation and seized a DJI Air 3 drone with pistol parts and magazine. Yet another operation in Tarn Taran led to the recovery of pistol parts from fields near Wan village.

These major apprehensions and seizures highlight BSF's dedicated efforts to safeguard borders and crush Pak-backed narco-terror networks, said BSF Punjab.

News / India News / BSF nabs Pak intruder at international border in Jammu's RS Pura sector
Follow Us On