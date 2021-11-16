Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks: TMC MLA Udayan Guha

The Dinhata MLA further said that no matter how much the personnel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they were not patriotic.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chaos erupted at the West Bengal assembly after Trinamool Congress legislator Udayan Guha accused personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) of inappropriately touching women while searching them during border movement.

The Dinhata MLA further said that no matter how much the personnel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they were not patriotic.

Guha made the statement during a discussion on the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction up to 50km inside the international border.

The Centre, earlier in the month of October had empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to 15 kilometres in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments.

While Punjab has already registered its protest against the decision, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said her government would take up the matter with the Centre.

