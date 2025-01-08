BSF rejects claims of Bangladesh capturing Indian land: ‘Concocted stories’

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday rejected media reports claiming that their counterparts in Bangladesh had taken control of a 5-km stretch of Indian land along the International Border as “baseless and irresponsible”. Reports in the Bangladeshi media attributed the claim to newly appointed commanding officer of the 58 BGB Lt Col Rafique Islam.(PTI)

“The area in question is on the Indian side, in Ranghat village of Bagda block, North 24 Parganas district. The International Boundary (IB) runs along the Kodaliya River, which is well-demarcated by reference pillars on both sides. The status of the IB and the duty pattern of the BSF have remained unchanged for decades,” the BSF South Bengal Frontier said in a statement.

‘Concocted stories’

The BSF said reports that appeared in a section of Bangladeshi press “lacked truth and merit”. The BSF also denied claims that Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has begun 24-hour patrolling in the captured area with the help of motorised boats and ATVs since December 19.

Rejecting reports as “concocted stories”, the force said forces from both countries continue to perform their duties on their respective side of the international border. Rivers serve as an international border across most parts of the India-Bangladesh border.

“Not an inch of Indian land has been, or will be, taken over by the counterpart. Both the BSF and BGB are peacefully dominating their respective areas in accordance with the 'India-Bangladesh Border Guidelines, 1975', ensuring the integrity of the IB is maintained,” the statement added.

The BSF said the area concerned is unfenced and prone to illegal activities like smuggling and infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals. “Strict measures have been taken to curb such activities, bringing infiltration attempts in the region down to negligible levels,” BSF said.

The force also said that “false and fabricated” claims will only erode goodwill between the two forces.

