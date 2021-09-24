Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BSF starts inquiry after firing leaves two troopers dead in Tripura
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Image for representation. (ANI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday ordered an inquiry into the firing that left two personnel dead and another injured following an altercation at an outpost along India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Gomati district on Thursday.

“A departmental inquiry is being conducted to find out the actual cause of the incident,” the BSF said in a statement. The two BSF personnel have been identified as head constable Satbir Singh and constable Pratap Singh. They were on duty when the altercation began. Pratap Singh allegedly fired at Satbir Singh with his service rifle. He later returned to his post, where he fired at his other colleagues and left sub-inspector Ram Kumar injured. A sentry later fired at Pratap Singh.

Gomati police superintendent Sashwat Kumar said they have filed a case and added the firing was reported after a fight between the two personnel.

In 2018, a BSF trooper shot dead three of his colleagues with his service rifle before killing himself in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

