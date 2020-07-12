BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:45 IST

A trooper of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted along the International Border in Jammu has been arrested by the police from Punjab in connection with a case of drug smuggling, officials said on Sunday.

The BSF trooper, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, was posted along the border with Pakistan in Samba sector of Jammu.

Officials said arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the personnel. A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, two rounds of 12 bore rifle, two magazines and three mobile phones have been recovered from the trooper, they added.

BSF guards the over 3,300-km border with Pakistan across Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.