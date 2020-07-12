e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case

BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case

The BSF trooper, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, was posted along the border with Pakistan in Samba sector of Jammu.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jammu
BSF guards the over 3,300-km border with Pakistan across Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
BSF guards the over 3,300-km border with Pakistan across Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.(Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)
         

A trooper of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted along the International Border in Jammu has been arrested by the police from Punjab in connection with a case of drug smuggling, officials said on Sunday.

The BSF trooper, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, was posted along the border with Pakistan in Samba sector of Jammu.

Officials said arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the personnel. A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, two rounds of 12 bore rifle, two magazines and three mobile phones have been recovered from the trooper, they added.

BSF guards the over 3,300-km border with Pakistan across Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off
BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case
BSF trooper posted along International Border in Jammu arrested in drug smuggling case
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Sundar Pichai to deliver special keynote at Google for India event tomorrow
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In