BSNL may turn profitable from 2023-24, says parliamentary panel in report
Loss-making state-owned telecom firm BSNL expects to turn profitable from the financial year 2023-24 subject to roll-out of plans and strategies envisaged under the revival package, according to a parliamentary panel report.
The public sector unit, however, is now operationally profitable, the report said.
"BSNL has stated that it expects to be profitable from 2023-24 onwards, subject to full realisation of the revenue and cash flow from services as well as monetisation of land assets as envisaged at the stage of processing of the revival package.
"However, BSNL has become Ebitda-positive," the Standing Committee on Information Technology said in its report on Wednesday.
Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
In October 2019, the government had approved the revival package for BSNL and MTNL, which included voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), support for 4G spectrum, monetisation of core and non-core assets, sovereign guarantee for bonds to be raised by the public sector undertakings (PSUs), and merger of MTNL and BSNL in the short run.
According to the report, the expenditure of BSNL has reduced from ₹34,400 crore per annum to ₹24,687 crore per annum, annualised value of nine months figures, mainly due to savings in employee benefits expenses due to VRS as part of revival package.
However, the revenue has not grown mainly due to non-commencement of 4G services.
Overall, 92,956 employees of BSNL and MTNL for VRS have retired on January 31, 2020.
As a step towards merger of BSNL and MTNL and to enable BSNL to have a pan-India footprint of services, the group of ministers (GoM) in the meeting on December 21, 2020, approved the proposal for the allocation of spectrum for 4G services to BSNL in Delhi and Mumbai.
It is expected that with the commencement of 4G services, the revenue of BSNL in the wireless segment will increase, the report said.
BSNL had floated a 4G tender worth ₹9,300 crore for procurement of telecom equipment in March but was cancelled later due to multiple reasons. The reasons include allegation from Indian companies that the state-run firm's project does not comply with preferential market access norms and is inclined towards foreign companies.
The company has called for proof of concept from India vendors for participation in the proposed 4G tender.
Leading companies like TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sterlite and L&T have purchased documents for the proof of concept.
BSNL has nearly 1,600 queries after the pre-bid meeting, which will be answered shortly, the report said.
"It is unfortunate to note that 4G service is yet to commence by BSNL when other TSPs (telecom service providers) are preparing to roll out 5G services in the country.
"The committee desires that there should not be any further delay in allocation of 4G spectrum to BSNL and they should be allowed to roll-out 4G service at the earliest," the panel said.
The government has identified that physical assets worth ₹67,837 crore of BSNL and ₹17,985 crore of MTNL can be monetised.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has informed the committee that in the past one year, monetisation was a problem as land and rent prices have fallen. The year 2021-22 is going to be critical because the DoT hopes to monetise more properties.
"Expected revenue from monetisation of land/building assets of BSNL and MTNL during 2021-22 is ₹1,200 crore and ₹300 crore, respectively," the report said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox