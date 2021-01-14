BSP chief Mayawati asks party workers to celebrate birthday by helping the poor

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Thursday called upon party workers to celebrate her 65th birthday on Friday as Jankalyankari Diwas.

“The birthday should be celebrated in a simple manner following Covid-19 guidelines,” she said.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati told the party workers to assist the poor and impoverished people who have had to suffer due to the pandemic.

On the occasion, she will release the 16th edition of her book “A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement”. The travelogue will generate self-respect among party supporters and guide them towards taking the movement launched by the BSP forward, she said.

A BSP leader said the party chief would celebrate her birthday with party leaders at the party’s central office in New Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party’s state unit had directed party leaders to celebrate her birthday in all 75 districts by assisting migrants, farmers, labourers and the poor people who were facing problems due to the economic slowdown, he said.

In Lucknow, the birthday programme would be organised at the divisional office located near Pasi Qila.

“We will visit hamlets or hospitals to distribute sweets and fruits,” he said.

The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.

Mayawati has been camping in Delhi, where she is holding regular review meetings to gear up the party cadre for the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. She has directed party office bearers to expedite the process of strengthening the organisation at the booth level. To regain lost ground, the BSP plans to win back the support of the Brahmins, backward classes and Muslims, the party leader said.

The BSP did not win any seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. It bagged 19 seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls and 10 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when it had an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, but parted ways with the SP soon after the results were declared.

After Mayawati became the UP chief minister for the fourth time in 2007, there was a grand celebration across the state on January 15, 2009. The display of opulence was quite palpable, the state capital was draped in blue and a massive stage was set up on the ground near the chief minister’s residence. BSP supporters were transported from all the districts and neighbouring states to participate in the programme.