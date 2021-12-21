BSP MP Danish Ali, who attended House on Monday, tests positive for Covid

A member of parliament from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who attended Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). BSP MP Danish Ali took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for Covid despite being fully vaccinated, urging everyone who came in contact to isolate themselves and get tested. The Lok Sabha member also informed that he has mild symptoms and hopes to recover soon.

“Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” he tweeted, tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 23.

India reported 5,326 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, the ministry of health and family welfare said Tuesday morning. The active caseload, currently at 79,097, is also the lowest in 574 days.

While the overall Covid-19 cases remain under control, the gradual rise in Omicron cases has caused concern for health authorities given its transmission rate around the world. With 54 Omicron cases each, Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest number of infections with the new variant of concern, followed by Telangana (20), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), Gujarat (14) and Uttar Pradesh (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one Omicronc case each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON