BSP will go it alone in UP, Uttarakhand elections: Mayawati

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the party will go solo in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections, refuting media reports of any alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mayawati said, “The news is completely false, misleading and factless. There is not even an iota of truth in this, BSP vehemently denies it.”

”The BSP wishes to clarify that, except Punjab, the BSP will not contest the assembly election in alliance with any party in UP and Uttarakhand, where the elections to the assembly are to be held at the beginning of next year. The BSP will fight the assembly elections in both the states on its own strength,” she said in another tweet.

“In view of misleading news carried by certain sections of media , the BSP has decided to appoint party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra as the national coordinator of the party’s media cell,” she said.

Mayawati also appealed to the media to get the correct information from SC Mishra before writing, showing or publishing any such “misleading news” regarding the Bahujan Samaj Party and its national president.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said they will contest the UP elections on 100 seats out of 403assembly seats, in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Bhaagidaari Sankalp Morcha, a front of smaller parties.

In a tweet, Owaisi said, “Regarding Uttar Pradesh elections we have decided to field our candidates in 100 seats. The party has started the process of selecting the candidates and has also released the candidate/aspirants application forms.”

In another tweet, the AIMIM chief said, “We are with OP Rajbhar Sahab ‘Bhaagidaari Sankalp Morcha’. We did not have any talks with any other party regarding elections or tie-up.”

The BSP had launched the Grand Democratic Secular Front in alliance with AIMIM, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) and PSP in the 2020 assembly elections in Bihar. While AIMIM bagged five assembly seats, the BSP won one assembly seat.

tied up with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party(SP) and RLD in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BSP had won 10 seats while SP had bagged five out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said Mayawati’s politics is predictable now. “Over the last few years, she does what benefits BJP. She would help BJP by dividing opposition votes. She wants MIM to contest separately so that it further cuts anti-BJP votes. There is no other reason except dividing anti-BJP votes.”

Bharatiya Janata Party, state unit spokesperson Chandramohan, said, “it’s the decision of the BSP to go solo in the assembly election, every political party draws its strategy for the election.”

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has announced it will continue its pre-poll alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced a tie-up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Mahan Dal for the 2022 UP assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)