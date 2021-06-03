BSY chairs meet with task force on Covid third wave

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held the first meeting of the newly formed taskforce, constituted to increase preparedness for the imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections expected by the end of the year.

The meeting of the newly constituted task force comprising 13 members and headed by noted cardiologist Dr Deviprasad Shetty, was held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Though still in the grip of the ongoing second wave of infections, warnings of which the state government is accused of ignoring, the Yediyurappa-led government is now trying to minimise or contain the impact of the subsequent third wave by increasing preparedness.

“Preventive measures to be taken, the infrastructure and treatment facilities required, human resource, medicine etc were discussed during the meeting,” a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated.

The statement added that a detailed report on the subject by the newly formed taskforce would be submitted within a week’s time.

“The government is making all efforts to provide the required infrastructure and drugs to hospitals in its battle against the pandemic and is also gearing up to face the probable third wave,” Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka and head of the state’s Covid-19 taskforce said in a statement.

The third wave, experts and others said, would make youngsters and those who are not vaccinated particularly vulnerable.

Taking note of the second wave of infections, that turned out to be more transmissible and severe, the government is now improving on its existing healthcare infrastructure. The state has proposed to increase more pediatric care and other facilities to house and treat children who may get infected with the Covid-19.

According to the existing rules, persons below the age group of 18 are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

The vaccination drive in Karnataka, among other states in the country, has stagnated or declined due to shortage of vaccines. However, at least 50% of all vaccination being administered in Bengaluru, the biggest city of Karnataka, is being done by private healthcare providers, Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

Karnataka is yet to decide on whether to relax or lift the ongoing lockdown restrictions in the state which is in effect till at least June 7.

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s minister for home, law and parliamentary affairs on Wednesday said that a decision on the lockdown would be taken on June 5.