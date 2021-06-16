BSY hints at further easing of Covid curbs

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday indicated the possibility of announcing more relaxations in lockdown restrictions in the coming days as the state continued to register a dip in Covid-19 cases.

“After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into - what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further- and we will do it,” Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the state reported 5,041 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,777,010. With 115 deaths, the toll rose to 33,148.

For the first time in over two months, Bengaluru’s daily infection count dropped below 1,000 as it recorded 985 new Covid-19 cases.

“Covid cases fell below 1,000 in Bengaluru for the first time in two months. Cases in Karnataka fell to 5,041. The positivity rate in the state fell to 3.8%. Daily deaths fell to 115. Total tests today at 1.32 lakh,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the government is deliberating on which sectors should be relaxed in the coming days so as to ensure a phase-by-phase reopening of the state.

Gaurav Gupta, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body), said it is necessary to lift the curbs in a phase-wise manner.

“If everything is opened all together, then it is possible that things can go out of control. That’s why we have to keep the practical situations in mind and open in a phase-by-phase manner,” he said.

Small hotels, including darshinis or self service restaurants, which continue to remain shut, depend largely on dine-in customers and their business has been largely hit due to the takeaway rules, people aware of the developments said.

The chief minister’s decision for additional relaxations in lockdown curbs comes a day after the state government eased restrictions in 19 districts, including Bengaluru, amid a steady decline in new Covid-19 infections in these regions.

As per latest guidelines, industries and private enterprises are allowed to reopen with 50% capacity among other provisions. The government also extended the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.

Last week, Yediyurappa had said that the restrictions would, however, continue in 11 districts of the state with a high positivity rate till June 21. The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days ‘close-down’ from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts’ advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

(With PTI inputs)