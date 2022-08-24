BSY launches Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra’ in Mysuru

Former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched the ‘Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra’ in Mysuru.

The rally is aimed at spreading an awareness drive about Savarkar’s contributions and sacrifices, persons in the know of development said.

Yediyurappa, who visited Mysuru for the first time after being nominated to the party’s highest decision-making body — Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee — launched the ‘Savarkar Rath Yatra’ organised by Savarkar Foundation on the premises of Sri Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, near the Mysuru Palace here.

During the rally, Yediyurappa said that Savarkar was influenced by one of the India’s foremost freedom fighters Lokmanya Tilak. Talking about the Congress objecting to Savarkar posters, he said, “Even great freedom fighters like Zakir Hussain and Ram Manohar Lohia had endorsed Savarkar as an inspirational freedom fighter and front line crusader of independence.” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sankara Guha, however, dubbed the Yatra as “another attempt by the BJP to polarise the electorate”.

He added that the party should give a “befitting reply to the critics of Savarkar”. Savarkar was a social reformer and was loved by all sections, he said.

“Savarkar was widely considered as a source of youth inspiration during the freedom struggle. He had fought for the survival of Hindu religion. Even Congress leader Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar for his freedom struggle and his fight for Hindu ideology. But, unfortunately, such a great personality is being demeaned by Congress,” Yediyurappa said.

Taking pot shots at Siddaramaiah,Yediyurappa said, “The person who does not have any idea of religion, or nation, is speaking irresponsibly, forgetting that he is the leader of the opposition and a former chief minister. It is not befitting to the position he holds.”

Siddaramaiah had questioned why a poster of Savarkar was put up in a “Muslim area” which led to a war of words between the two parties.

“If he continues to speak like this people will teach him a lesson and that time is not too far away,” he said.

“Savarkar was a great freedom fighter. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed him as Veer, but the disinformation campaign that is going on against him in Karnataka has pained me,” he said, adding that it is an “unpardonable crime” to cause disrepute to a revolutionary leader like Savarkar for “petty politics”.

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha said that the yatra has no other intention other than creating awareness among people about Savarkar, his life and ideals.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Guha said: “We are not against Savarkar. Let them hold it. I would rather ask them to hold a yatra on development. But unfortunately, they have nothing more to say. There is zero development.”

“The state has gone back by 10-15 years. There is misappropriation. This is a 40% government. I am not saying this. The contractor association said this. They can try their best to communally cause tensions and polarise. Certainly, the people of the state are more intelligent. I am sure they won’t fall for their agenda,” Guha said.

The rath yatra launched by Yediyurappa will tour Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts till August 30, the organisers said. An LED display will be included in the yatra showcasing Savarkar’s early life. Information and books on the freedom fighter’s life will be made available to people during the yatra, said the organisers.

