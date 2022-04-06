Budget session likely to conclude before schedule today

The budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, an official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The first half of the budget session was held from January 31 to February 11. The second half, which began on March 14, was slated to end on April 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The session is likely to be adjourned sine die before the lunch hour,” the official cited above said, seeking anonymity.

The government and presiding officers of the House have begun consultations with floor leaders of various parties in this regard, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader pointed out.

“All the bills that were listed for passage in this session, as agreed upon by both the government and the opposition, have been cleared. There is no major legislative agenda pending before the government in this session,” the leader said, wishing not to be named.

An opposition leader, however, said that an early conclusion of the session would mean the opposition may not get a chance to discuss further the fuel price hike, an issue that led to disruptions and frequent adjournments in Parliament, particularly in Rajya Sabha, this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last five sessions of Parliament were also adjourned ahead of its schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON