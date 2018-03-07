Budget session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, Rajya Sabha till 2pm

Both houses of Parliament plunged into chaos on Tuesday, day two of the Budget session’s second leg, with a range of opposition parties and allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) storming the well of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on diverse issues.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the house till 12 noon and then for the day as the Opposition continued protests.

The Rajya Sabha, too, witnessed unruly scenes and three adjournments before it was adjourned for the day. Reacting to the disruptions, chairman Naidu said, “I am not happy. I do not approve this sort of tactics. .... This is proving the public impression...Parliament is not conducting itself in a dignified manner.”

Wednesday is the third day of the second half of the Budget session, which will conclude on April 6.

Below are the live updates:

11:20am: Lok Sbaha has been adjourned till 12 noon after protest by various Oppn parties

11:10pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after uproar over vandalism of statues, Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status issue and Cauvery Management Board constitution.

10:40am: Telugu Desam Party MPs stage protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over “Special Category Status” for Andhra Pradesh among other demands (ANI Photo)