Budget session LIVE: Ruckus likely to follow on day 3 of third week

Stalemate in the Parliament likely to continue after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned on Tuesday minutes after resuming twice at 11 am and then 2 pm. Already protesting over conducting a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)-level investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Opposition has been demonstrating in both the Houses amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament on March 23.

On Tuesday, Opposition MPs went into the Well of Lok Sabha, thrown papers at the Chair, leading to the House's adjournment soon after it resumed in the morning. Some leaders were wearing black outfits as a sign of protest against the Centre.

With four more working days left in the Union Budget session 2023, the government will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023. The other two bills are the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022.