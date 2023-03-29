Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Budget session LIVE: Ruckus likely to follow on day 3 of third week
Live

Budget session LIVE: Ruckus likely to follow on day 3 of third week

india news
Updated on Mar 29, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Union Budget session LIVE updates: Check out developments from inside the Parliaments as they unfold 

Parliament of India. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Stalemate in the Parliament likely to continue after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned on Tuesday minutes after resuming twice at 11 am and then 2 pm. Already protesting over conducting a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)-level investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Opposition has been demonstrating in both the Houses amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament on March 23.

On Tuesday, Opposition MPs went into the Well of Lok Sabha, thrown papers at the Chair, leading to the House's adjournment soon after it resumed in the morning. Some leaders were wearing black outfits as a sign of protest against the Centre.

With four more working days left in the Union Budget session 2023, the government will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023. The other two bills are the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 29 Mar 2023 08:55 AM

    Congress MP gives adjournment notice over Adani case, Raul Gandhi's disqualification

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

  • Wed, 29 Mar 2023 08:40 AM

    Congress to hold meet at CPP office today 

    Congress will conduct a meeting with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. The meeting will be held at 10:30.

Topics
congress budget 2023 union budget of india
