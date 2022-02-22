Budget will help implement NEP, fast-track projects: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this year’s Union Budget will be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as he asked stakeholders to expedite work on rolling out the projects announced in it, including a digital university.

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Budget, PM Modi said it focused on universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design and internationalisation. “This Budget will help a great deal in realising the National Education Policy.”

The Prime Minister said digital connectivity kept the country’s education system going during the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the digital divide has been decreasing in India. “Innovation is ensuring inclusion in our country. Now going even further, the country is moving towards integration.”

He said the measures announced in the Budget, including e-Vidya, “one class, one channel”, digital labs, and the digital university, will go a long way in helping the country’s youth. “This is an attempt to provide better education solutions to villages, poor, Dalits, backward and tribal people in the country’s socio-economic set up.”

Modi said the proposed digital university is an innovative and unprecedented step, with the potential of fully addressing the problem of seats in the universities. He called upon the Union education ministry and other stakeholders to work with speed on the project.

The government announced several education initiatives in the budget including establishment of a digital university and expansion of the One Class One TV Channel initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme to 200 channels from the existing 20. The government also increased the overall education budget by 11.8% from the previous year.

During the webinar, seven topics were discussed including digital university, digital teachers, widening range of one class one channel, and development of educational institutions in GIFT city, among others.

He asked the stakeholders to implement the Budget provisions seamlessly and to ensure optimum outcomes from them. He referred to “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence and said this is the Budget the government wants to implement quickly to lay down the foundation of “Amrit Kaal”. “Budget is not just an account of statistics. If implemented properly, it can bring great transformation even with limited resources.”

Modi underlined the need for keeping international standards in mind while creating institutes.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the link between education in the mother language and the mental development of children. He said many states are imparting medical and technical education in regional languages. Modi called for momentum in creating the best content in digital format in local languages. “Such content needs to be available via the Internet, mobile phones, TV, and radio.”

The International Mother Language Day was celebrated on Monday.