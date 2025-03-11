Build separate wing for Muslims in Ballia medical college: BJP MLA asks UP CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketakee Singh on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to create a “separate wing” for Muslims at the new Ballia Medical College. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketakee Singh.(ANI)

"A brave policeman in Sambhal clearly said that there are 52 'Jumme' (Friday) in a year, but Holi comes only once a year. So I thought that if something happened by mistake some colour was splashed, then this crying gang would take to the streets. ...I think that if they are so scared of our people, then why not have a separate wing made for them at the medical college that is being built in Ballia, where they can come get treatment," the BJP MLA told ANI.

Ketakee, who represents the Bansdih assembly constituency, said that a separate medical facility for Muslims would ensure the safety of Hindus.

"You must have seen videos on the Internet, spitting on fruits, spitting on vegetables, mixing urine. I demand from the CM that a separate wing should be made for them so that they can get mental and physical treatment," she added.

Earlier in the day, UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided that a new medical college will be constructed in Ballia.

Pathak told ANI that it was a longstanding demand of the people and the MLA of Ballia.

"For a long time, the people of Balia have been demanding a medical college in the area. Ballia MLA Dayashankar Pandey, who is also the state's Transport Minister, has also demanded to build a medical college in the area. UP CM has decided that a medical college will be built in Ballia. We are moving forward with this proposal with the land-acquiring process," Pathak told ANI.

Opposition slams BJP MLA's remarks



Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP), which is in Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, criticised MLA Ketakee Singh's remarks.

Juhie Singh, Spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party and the leader of the Women's Wing of the SP questioned whether the BJP will support or distance itself from such comments.

“It is sad that the government says that the medical college will be named after the great revolutionary Chittu Pandey and the legislator there who neither knows the history of Ballia nor knows the ideology of Chittu Pandey,” she said, according to ANI.

"They make such irresponsible and senseless statements. Such people have no help or ability to become public representatives and the government should take action against them.... Such people have no right to go to the assembly," she added.

(Inputs from ANI)