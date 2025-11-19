Bullet train operations to begin by August 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s first bullet train will begin operations on the Ahmedabad-Vapi stretch by August 2027, covering 100 km, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

“(The) bullet train will have its inaugural run from Ahmedabad to Vapi in August 2027. With this, it will cover a distance of 100 kilometres,” Vaishnaw said. “The full length from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will begin from 2029,” he clarified.

He added that the 508-km distance between the two cities will be covered in 1 hour and 58 minutes.

The announcement comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the project’s progress during a site visit in Surat on Sunday. Vaishnaw said the PM was “very happy” with the pace of construction.

Earlier, the inaugural run was proposed on a 50-km stretch between Surat and Billimora. However, due to the rapid progress of the project, the ministry said, it was decided to run the bullet train on a longer route of 100 km, between Ahmedabad to Vapi.

The 508-km high-speed rail corridor between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and Mumbai is designed for trains running at 320 kmph.The project’s foundation stone was laid in 2017 and was initially slated for completion by December 2023. However, delays in land acquisition and other challenges pushed back the timeline.

As of November 17 this year, 329 km of viaduct and 404 km of pier work have been completed, a Railways official said.

“Around 3,100 OHE masts (poles that support the overhead electrification system) have been installed, covering around 75-km route of the mainline viaduct. Excavation work on seven mountain tunnels in Palghar district is in progress. Five km of NATM (New Austrian Tunnelling Method) out of the 21-km tunnel between BKC in Mumbai and Shilphata (in Maharashtra) has been excavated. Construction of rolling stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad is in progress,” the official said.

“Superstructure work at all stations in Gujarat is at an advanced stage. Work on all three elevated stations and base slab casting at the underground station in Mumbai is under way,” he added.