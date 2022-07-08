Bullet train project chief fired over corruption charges

The government on Thursday fired the head of its flagship bullet train project over charges of corruption.

According to an order issued by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), chairman and managing director (CMD) Satish Agnihotri’s services were being terminated with immediate effect. Director (Projects) Rajendra Prasad will be looking after the CMD’s responsibilities for three months from the date of assumption of the charge or until further order, whichever is earlier, the order added.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Agnihotri is facing a corruption case from 2011 when he was in the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd — a schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the ministry of railways.

A railways official familiar with the matter said Agnihotri was accused of allotting a contract to a firm where his son worked.

A second railways official said that Agnihotri has denied all the allegations.

Agnihotri is a 1982 batch IRSE officer and was appointed as the CMD of NHSRCL in July last year.

The first official mentioned above said: “The said official (Agnihotri) has been terminated after several complaints were reported to the Lokpal which have now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).”

A third official, requesting anonymity said, “The complainant — Agnihotri’s batchmate — has alleged that while Agnihotri was in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., he had awarded a contract to a company where his son worked. The complainant also alleged that post retirement, Agnihotri joined a private company before the cooling period.”

Agnihotri did not respond to calls or texts for a comment.NHSRCL spokespersons did not comment on the matter.