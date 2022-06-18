Bullet-riddled body of sub inspector found in Pampore area of J&K's Pulwama

A body of a police sub inspector was found under mysterious circumstances Saturday morning in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The body of sub inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir, recovered from paddy fields of Samboora village, had bullet injuries. He was posted in 23 IRP Battalion.

Citing the findings of preliminary investigation, police said that Farooq Ahmad Mir was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol while he was working in his paddy fields on Friday evening.

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

(More details awaited…)

