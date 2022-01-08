Bulli Bai: Niraj Bishnoi claimed he has been hacking sites since age of 15

As the investigation into the Bulli Bai app case is going on, interesting details about main perpetrator Niraj Bishnoi, a 21-year-old engineering student from Assam, have emerged. On Saturday, police said Niraj has claimed that he has been hacking and defacing websites, not only of Indian institutions but also of Pakistan. He also claimed he learnt hacking at a young age and has been doing this since the age of 15. Niraj was arrested on charges of developing Bulli Bai app which put out photos of Muslim women for auctioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His father said Niraj used to remain always glued to his computer while his family members had no idea what he was up to. However, he said he had to visit his school principal on several occasions after Niraj's computer got confiscated but he had no idea what his son was doing on the computer. Questioning Niraj, police have come to know that he is a repeat offender, was active during the Sulli Deals investigation and had five different Twitter accounts. He has claimed to have hacked websites, police said.

Watch | 'Loner, bright student': Who is Bulli Bai app creator Neeraj Bishnoi; His role in Sulli deals row exposed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The following Twitter handles have been identified, which are @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. Out of these, the account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of South West Delhi. Bishnoi, from the @giyu2002 Twitter handle, had made lewd comments and tweeted about auctions of women, DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra said.

When the probe into Sulli Deals was going on, Bishnoi created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigation agency as a news reporter. Police said he was trying to plant some misinformation. This time too as three students were arrested in the Bulli Bai case, Bishnoi claimed on Twitter that he was the mastermind and manipulated his location as Nepal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Niraj wanted to get publicity and there is a possibility that he was deeply involved in the Sulli Deals case. Niraj admitted to the crime and said he was proud of the app that he created.

After his arrest, some old social media posts allegedly by Niraj on Quora have surfaced. The profile which apparently belongs to him replied to many questions mostly technology related. Some other questions he answeres were on Sunny leone, Aryan Khan- Navya Naveli fake MMS etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON