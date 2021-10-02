Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burj Khalifa honours Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary
india news

Burj Khalifa honours Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Various world leaders including global organisations are remembering Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence and tolerance on his 152nd birth anniversary(ANI)
ANI | , Dubai

On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, UAE's Burj Khalifa was illuminated with his image on Saturday.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is being celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence. Various world leaders including global organisations are remembering his message of non-violence and tolerance.

Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and had been at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahinsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.



Earlier on Saturday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

"Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in getting us freedom, he is the father of the nation, a role model for every Indian, but one must also acknowledge his deep philosophical, spiritual and emotional connect both with the people of India and the world," Goyal said while speaking on the occasion. 

mahatma gandhi
