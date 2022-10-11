Bus accident aftermath: Modified pvt vehicles under Kerala govt’s scanner

The Kerala government on Monday decided to go after private bus operators who often re-model their vehicle and make extra-fittings that jeopardise safety norms, days after a tourist bus accident in Palakkad claimed nine lives.

Talking to newsmen in the state capital, transport minister Antony Raju said each extra fitting will invite a fine of ₹10,000 and district transport officials will be held responsible if a vehicle was found flouting safety norms.

“We will go after law-breakers. If speed governor was tampered with criminal proceedings will be initiated against the owner and bus workers,” the minister said.

The Kerala high court had registered a case suo motu soon after the accident on Oct 5 and pulled up the transport department for not going against private bus operators who often flout safety norms. Though speed governor is mandatory for all private vehicles in the state bus operators often remove it and fit it again only during mandatory tests.

The court banned high beam lights and ear-splitting horns two years ago but many buses still carry them. Similarly, the transport department had issued a colour code for buses but many flout it to attract more passengers. The ill-fated bus in Palakkad was cruising at a speed of 97 kms per hour when the accident took place if the speed governor was there, it could not have taken a speed more than 80 km ph.

The court had also directed the transport department to cancel fitness certificate immediately if the vehicles were found adorned with illegal fittings, gaudy colours and high beam lights. The minister said a dedicated officer will be assigned to each private bus and he has to conduct weekly inspection and keep a report.

“This is not for buses alone, cars and motor cycles will also come under these rules,” he said. Many car and bike owners often change tyres, fit special silencers and other gadgets.