Bus set afire near Siliguri after local dies in accident, Sikkim halts services on route

Siliguri: A long-distance bus, belonging to the Sikkim transport department, was set on fire by a mob on National Highway-31 near north Bengal’s Siliguri town after it ran over a local resident on Sunday afternoon. Police said the incident happened around 3pm near the Bengal Safari Park on the outskirts of Siliguri.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Chhetri, who was returning from Salugara to his home at Sevoke on his two-wheeler when the bus coming from the opposite direction hit him while trying to overtake another bus.

A police officer said Chhetri died on the spot, following which a mob set the bus on fire and even stopped fire fighters from dousing the flames.

The bus driver has been arrested. Sikkim government officials said they have suspended bus services on this route for 48 hours over security concerns.

The incident disrupted traffic movement on the national highway for around two hours.