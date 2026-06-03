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Buzz grows over Annamalai’s resignation

K Annamalai, former BJP Tamil Nadu chief, met party leaders amid resignation speculation, seeking reinstatement and a new political outfit to target youth.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
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Former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit, K Annamalai, on Tuesday met party chief Nitin Nabin and Union home minister Amit Shah, amid speculation that he has submitted his resignation to the party chief, but there is no confirmation yet on whether it has been accepted.

K Annamalai (right) with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.(PTI)

A party leader aware of the details said, even as the party is expected to take a call in the next two days, Annamalai has put forth some demands including being reinstated as party chief in the state.

The former IPS official turned politician had joined the party in 2020 after quitting the service to make a political debut.

“He has now indicated that he wants to leave the organisation to start his own outfit, which could be political. But he has also shown interest in being given a free hand to run the state unit as the chief. He has conveyed to the high command that he needs a few years to build the party in the state and for that the BJP will have to go with his decisions, such as going solo and reaching out to the youth,” said a party leader.

“He is emphatic that he wants to focus on the state,” the leader said. “He was no doubt one of the most popular and well known faces of the BJP in the state, with a clear fan following owing to his speeches and tough-cop image,” the leader said.

Annamalai, who did not contest the recent assembly polls, was appointed state president in July 2021 and replaced by Nainar Nagendran in April 2025. Having faced electoral defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and following the party’s poor performance in the state, he went on a three-month academic sabbatical to the United Kingdom, which fuelled speculation that he would be replaced as the party chief.

Even as he opted for aggressive outreach and narrative to counter the DMK, he faced opposition both from within a section of leaders in the party and from the AIADMK, the BJP’s ally in TN. Annamalai had on numerous occasions favoured breaking ties with the AIADMK and for the BJP to go alone in the state.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

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