Buzz of rejig in BJP, Union cabinet grows

With assembly polls over in a clutch of states, speculation is growing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an impending organisational reshuffle that could also include changes in the Union cabinet.

Nitin Nabin

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According to people aware of the developments, a rejig in both the party and the government is likely after newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin announces his new team.

The BJP, which relied on allies — particularly the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — to form the government at the Centre after falling short of a majority on its own, has not yet initiated discussions with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on the possibility of additional ministerial berths, people familiar with the matter said.

Changes in the Union cabinet are expected as there has been no expansion or reshuffle since the government was sworn in for a third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

A meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scheduled for May 21, has further fuelled speculation around possible changes. “The council of ministers meets at regular intervals. At the moment the country is dealing with a set of challenges that are a result of external factors (the Middle East crisis) and therefore, such a meeting is not unusual,” a government functionary said.

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{{^usCountry}} Party leaders said the organisational reshuffle will be closely watched as the BJP prepares for the next round of electoral battles, including the 2027 assembly elections, the Presidential polls and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. “There is a possibility that some senior leaders who are Union ministers or have been in key positions such as state presidents or ministers could be given important organisational positions to strengthen the party ahead of the crucial election in 2029. Next year, we have polls in states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which also require strong leadership and astute planning,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party leaders said the organisational reshuffle will be closely watched as the BJP prepares for the next round of electoral battles, including the 2027 assembly elections, the Presidential polls and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. “There is a possibility that some senior leaders who are Union ministers or have been in key positions such as state presidents or ministers could be given important organisational positions to strengthen the party ahead of the crucial election in 2029. Next year, we have polls in states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which also require strong leadership and astute planning,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2027, the BJP will face elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. The party is already in power in five of these states and is eyeing gains in Punjab, where it is no longer allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal and is preparing for a direct contest with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2027, the BJP will face elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. The party is already in power in five of these states and is eyeing gains in Punjab, where it is no longer allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal and is preparing for a direct contest with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). {{/usCountry}}

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“There is a possibility that the Union cabinet and the national team will include faces from the poll-bound states as well as from the five states where elections just concluded. Since the party is already planning for the next decade, younger leaders, women and some professionals will also be included,” the leader quoted above said.

Nabin, 45, who became the BJP’s youngest president in January, is expected to strike a balance between experienced leaders and younger faces in his new team.

On ministers likely to return to organisational work, another party leader said: “A few ministers who are above a certain age band or whose terms in Rajya Sabha are concluding could be given party roles. The assessment of ministers is the PM’s prerogative and therefore, it will be his call.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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