Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to return to Karur on July 10, first visit since stampede that killed at least 40

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur on July 10 to take part in government functions and a public interaction programme, TVK leader M R Vijayabaskar said on Sunday, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay (in picture) will be going to Karur on July 10, his first visit since a tragic stampede at his rally in 2025. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}}

While this will be CM Vijay's first visit to Karur since the major mishap that claimed at least 41 lives during his public event last year when he was trying to set his political ground. As huge crowds assembled to catch glimpse of Vijay, owing to his huge fan following as an actor, mismanagement triggered chaos which caused a stampede.

The incident was seen to be detrimental for Vijay's political debut, though he ended up defeating MK Stalin's DMK in the assembly elections held in April 2026.

Also read: India's oil ministry vs Bhutanese news outlet over 'rejection' of E20 petrol

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Vijay's upcoming visit to Karur, Vijayabaskar said preparations are underway and his visit would also include a 'Makkal Sandhippu' (public outreach) event. The official itinerary and venues will be announced by the state government shortly, he was quoted as saying. The Karur stampede that led to DMK vs TVK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Vijay's upcoming visit to Karur, Vijayabaskar said preparations are underway and his visit would also include a 'Makkal Sandhippu' (public outreach) event. The official itinerary and venues will be announced by the state government shortly, he was quoted as saying. The Karur stampede that led to DMK vs TVK {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The crowd crush at Vijay's Karur rally on September 25 last year set the TVK and DMK in a face-off while questions were raised at the security arrangement at the event.

The case reached the Supreme Court, which on October 13, 2025 transferred the probe into the stampede to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) saying that the tragedy had shaken “public conscience” and raised serious doubts about the fairness of the state investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Centre tightens the screw on social media apps with WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram under scanner. But why?

On July 4, the DMK moved the Supreme Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the proceedings of the Karur stampede case, contending that its intervention is necessary to ensure the fairness and independence of the court-monitored CBI investigation.

Also read: ‘Hindus have been hypnotised’: Uddhav Thackeray revives old Sena pitch with Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In its application filed by the party’s organising secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi, the DMK has alleged that a series of actions by the ruling TVK government, including the proposed distribution of government jobs and other benefits to the families of stampede victims, alongside public statements made by ministers who are themselves accused in the case, risk “compromising” the ongoing investigation.