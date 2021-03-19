CAA implementation in Assam will be stopped if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if the Congress comes to power, then it will cease the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) in the state. Addressing an interaction in Lahowal, Dibrugarh iin the state, Gandhi also slammed the BJP at the Centre for the decline in democracy, increasing unemployment amongst youth, Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and farm laws protest.

Referring to Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in the city of Nagpur, he said one force from Nagpur is trying to control the entire country.

"You think democracy is declining. Youth is unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. The question is what is India? People from different cultures, languages, religions make up India. We can't ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, history and language if they come to Delhi. The day we say this, the idea of India ends . One force, born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country," Gandhi said.

During the student interaction ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Gandhi urged the youth to actively participate in politics and fight for the state when they feel the state is being robbed by an outside force. Democracy means the voice of Assam should control Assam, he added.

"Democracy means the voice of Assam should control Assam. If we don't include students then there can be no democracy. Youth should actively participate in politics and fight for Assam when you feel the state is being robbed. You will have to fight with love not with stones, lathis," said the Wayanad MP.

