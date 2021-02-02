CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The Centre on Tuesday said it is preparing rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was passed by both houses of Parliament in 2019.

Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are under preparation. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted extension of time upto 09.04.2021 and 09.07.2021 respectively to frame these rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA),” Rai said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a question regarding the implementation of CAA.

The act allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to avail Indian citizenship. People belonging to these communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these three countries will not be treated as illegal migrants but will be provided with Indian citizenship. President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that CAA will ensure that persecuted minorities will get access to a secure future while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in 2019 and assured that the law will not snatch anyone’s citizenship. Union home minister Amit Shah has also on several occasions said that CAA is meant to give persecuted minorities a chance towards living a dignified life.

Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. CAA’s detractors believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target Muslims living in India. Several protests were held against CAA last year and agitation in northeast Delhi turned violent and spiralled into communal riots on February 24, 2020. More than 50 people died and 200 people were injured in the riots. Uttar Pradesh also witnessed riots and clashes between anti-CAA protesters and police officials at the beginning of 2020.

The announcement made by Rai comes at a time when Assam and West Bengal is preparing to hold elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its campaign in both states have promised on several occasions to implement the CAA and NRC to resolve the issue of illegal migrants in the region.