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Cabinet approves extension of rural roads scheme PMGSY-III till March 2028

Earlier phases focused on building new roads to unconnected villages, while phase III focused on upgrading existing routes

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:32 pm IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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Union Cabinet on Saturday approved extension of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase III (PMGSY) from March 2025 to March 2028, with a revised outlay of 83,977 crore, up from the original 80,250 crore.

Phase III, launched in 2019, upgraded key routes to markets, schools, and hospitals. (Representative image/HT File Photo)

The extension covers roads and bridges in plain areas and roads in hilly areas. Bridges in hilly areas get a further push to March 2029.

The Cabinet also cleared the sanctioning of 161 long-span bridges, estimated at 961 crore that were pending approval but fall on the alignment of already sanctioned roads. As per senior officials in the rural development ministry “works sanctioned before March 31, 2025 but not yet tendered will now be taken up for award, ensuring that projects already in the pipeline do not lapse.”

Launched in 2019, PMGSY-III focuses on upgrading 1,25,000 km of through routes and major rural links connecting habitations to gramin agricultural markets, higher secondary schools, and hospitals.

Earlier phases focused on building new roads to unconnected villages, while phase III focused on upgrading existing routes.

Phase II, launched in 2013, focused on upgrading 50,000 km of existing rural roads to improve overall network efficiency.

Phase III, launched in 2019, upgraded key routes to markets, schools, and hospitals.

Phase IV, approved in September 2024, proposed a 62,500 km of new all-weather roads to connect 25,000 still-unconnected habitations at an outlay of 70,125 crore, targeted for completion by 2028-29.

Also Read: Building on the gains of rural-roads scheme

For 2025-26, the government allocated 19,000 crore to the scheme in the Union Budget. Progress across all phases is tracked through the Online Management, Monitoring, and Accounting System (OMMAS), which enables real-time visibility of physical and financial progress at the project level.

A three-tier quality check runs including field-level inspections by executing agencies, independent assessments by state quality monitors, and surprise audits by national quality monitors.

 
pradhan mantri gram sadak yojana
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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