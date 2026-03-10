Himachal gets extension for completion of pending works under PMGSY–I in Dodra Kwar

The public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday informed that the Union ministry of finance has extended the deadline for completion of pending works under PMGSY–I in the remote Dodra Kwar area of Shimla district up to March 31, 2027. Himachal Pradesh public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh. (File)

This decision, he said, follows his recent meeting in New Delhi with the Union minister for rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Vikramaditya stated that a portion of the PMGSY–I road works in the Dodra Kwar region had been facing delays due to extremely difficult terrain, harsh climatic conditions and a very short working season.

Expressing gratitude, Vikramaditya said that the state government is fully committed to ensuring all-weather road connectivity to every remote and far flung area of Himachal Pradesh, including Dodra Kwar.

Vikramaditya further informed that Himachal has already received approval for rural road projects of nearly 1,500 km under PMGSY–IV, with an estimated cost of about ₹2,300 crore. He said that this major sanction under PMGSY–IV, together with the extension now granted for the remaining PMGSY–I works in Dodra Kwar, will give a significant boost to rural connectivity and inclusive development across the state.

The PWD minister reiterated that expanding safe and reliable rural road infrastructure remains a top priority of the State Government. He appealed to local public representatives, Panchayati Raj Institutions and land owners to extend full cooperation in timely land availability and other clearances so that all sanctioned projects under PMGSY–I and PMGSY–IV can be completed within the stipulated period for the benefit of the people of Himachal Pradesh.