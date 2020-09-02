e-paper
Home / India News / Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform

Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform

The Union Cabinet also approved three memorandums of understanding, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press briefing.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union ministers Prakash Javadekar (right) and Jitendra Singh at a press briefing on Cabinet’s decisions on Wednesday.
Union ministers Prakash Javadekar (right) and Jitendra Singh at a press briefing on Cabinet’s decisions on Wednesday.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
         

The union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a skill building programme, for its civil servants, which it said will help them in the future.

“This is the biggest Human Resources Development reform in the government,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press briefing on the Cabinet’s decisions.

At the top will be an HR council, chaired by the prime minister, and consisting of select Union ministers and chief ministers. It will also have eminent thought leaders (noted academics, and global leaders) and civil services leadership.

“This scheme is based on the government’s vision on how a civil servant should be. A civil servant of today, in order to meet the challenges of the world, will have to be imaginative and innovative, proactive and polite, professional and progressive, energetic and enabling, transparent and tech enabled, and constructive and creative,” said C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He was also addressing the press conference along with Javadekar.

He added that Mission Karmayogi focuses on individual (civil servants) and institutional capacity building.

The schemes will be accessible for all, from section officers to secretaries.

It will have two paths, self driven, where the official can choose field of interest, and guided, where official will be provided with the wherewithal to perform their jobs effectively.

The Union Cabinet also approved three memorandums of understanding, Javadekar said. These include MoUs between textile ministry and Japan for quality evaluation method, between mining ministry and Finland, and between ministry of new and renewable energy and Denmark

