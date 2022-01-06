Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Nepal for bridge construction over Mahakali river

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the bridge will help the people living in Uttarakhand’s Dharchula and in the area under Nepal territory.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved phase 2 of the green energy corridor under an intra-state transmission system to facilitate grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in 7 states. The scheme is expected to help achieve the target of 450 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 and contribute to the long term energy security of the country.

“This scheme will add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and approx. 27,500 Mega Volt-Amperes transformation capacity of substations,” Union minister Anurag Thakur told a media briefing.

With central financial assistance at 33% of project cost, the total estimated cost of phase 2 of the project is 12,031 crore. Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajashthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will be covered under this phase.

Thakur also informed about the approval of a memorandum of understanding which will be signed between India and Nepal to construct a bridge over River Mahakali. The minister stressed that the bridge will help the people living in Uttarakhand’s Dharchula and in the area under Nepal territory.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) also met Thursday where the issue of a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab was taken up, according to people familiar with the development.

When asked to comment on the incident, Thakur said there was a big lapse in the security of the prime minister, adding that some people have gone to the Supreme Court, the ministry of home affairs has also sought a report.

“Everyone has seen the big security breach. I will just say that some people have gone to Supreme Court, the home ministry is also inquiring and will take big, tough decisions. All the steps that need to be taken will be taken,” the minister said.

