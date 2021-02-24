Home / India News / Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry
Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the media at a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

Also Read | Won’t work in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena targets BJP after Puducherry govt collapse

Subsequently, the Lieutenant General had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.

After the President's assent, the assembly will get resolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

