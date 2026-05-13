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Cabinet approves 37,500 cr coal gasification scheme to boost energy security

Coal gasification is a thermo-chemical process that converts coal into synthesis gas, consisting of carbon monoxide and hydrogen

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:28 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a coal/lignite gasification scheme with a financial outlay of 37,500 crore.

India holds one of the world’s largest coal reserves. (Representative Photo/iStock)

It is a step towards advancing the national target of gasifying 100million tonnes (MT) of coal by 2030, strengthening energy security, and reducing dependence on imports of key products such as LNG [liquefied natural gas[ (more than 50% imported), urea (~20% imported), ammonia (~100% imported), and methanol (~80–90% imported), the note on Cabinet decisions said.

India’s import bill for LNG, urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonia, coking coal, methanol and others stood at approximately 2.77 lakh crore in financial year 2025, a vulnerability further exposed by the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia, the note emphasised.

The new scheme builds on the National Coal Gasification Mission (2021) and a 8,500 crore scheme approved in January 2024 (under which eight projects worth 6,233 crore are under implementation).

The note said that coal gasification is strategically important.

“Diversified use of coal resources and substitutes imports of LNG, urea, ammonia, ammonium nitrate, methanol, and coking coal, insulating India from global price volatility and geopolitical supply-chain disruptions and advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India objectives,” it said.

The scheme is projected to create around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs across 25 projects in coal-bearing regions.

India holds one of the world’s largest coal reserves (~401 billion tonnes) and lignite reserves (~47 billion tonnes). Coal accounts for over 55% of the country’s energy mix.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

atmanirbhar bharat energy security
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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