Dhanbad , Bharat Coking Coal Limited has agreed to pay compensation of ₹20 lakh and a job in an outsourced agency to dependents of victims who died after being buried under coal slurry in Moonidih Coal Washery in Dhanbad district, an official said on Sunday. ₹20 lakh compensation, job for victim's family in coal slurry accident

BCCL General Manager Arindam Mustafi told PTI on Sunday that a meeting was held between BCCL, the victim's family, the private delivery order holder and representatives of the workers' union in the presence of the district administration on Saturday late at night.

"After discussion, we reached an agreement to provide ₹20 lakh in two instalments to the victim's family and a job in the outsourced agency to a dependent of the victim's family. In addition, it was agreed to pay ₹75,000 to members of the deceased family for the last rites," said Mustafi.

The official further said that a four-member probe committee has been constituted to investigate the reason for the mishap and suggest steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

At least four workers died after being buried under coal slurry at Moonidih coal washery of BCCL in Dhanbad on Saturday evening.

"Bodies of all four workers were dug out of debris during a rescue operation," Putki police station in-charge Waqar Hussain had told PTI on Saturday.

The incident took place when coal slurry was being loaded into trucks by workers, during which a large chunk of slurry fell and trapped several workers underneath, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Manik Bauri, Dinesh Bauri, Deepak Bauri, and Hemlal Gope.

The family members of the deceased and local villagers placed the bodies in front of the washery gate and began a protest, which continued till late at night.

Putki Police Station Officer-in-Charge Waqar Hussain further said that the deceased bodies had been sent for post-mortem at Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.