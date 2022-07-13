Cabinet approves Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line; to be ready by 2026-27

The central government on Wednesday approved the construction of Taranga Hill – Ambaji - Abu Road new rail line (116.65 Km) that will be constructed by the ministry of railways.

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs announced the decision.

The new railway line will be made at an estimated cost of ₹2798.16 crore and will be completed by 2026-27.

The project will generate direct employment during construction for about 40 lakh man-days, the government said.

Ambaji is an important pilgrimage destination and is one of the 51 Shakti peethas in India that attracts devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year.

“The construction of this line will facilitate easy travel for these millions of devotees. Further, the devotees visiting the Ajitnath Jain temple (one of the 24 holy Jain Tirthankaras) at Taranga Hill would also be benefitted by this connectivity,” the government stated.

It added that this line will facilitate faster movement of agricultural and local products and also provide improved mobility of the people within Gujarat, Rajasthan and also to other parts of the country.

This project is expected to provide alternative routes for the existing Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway line.

In Mount Abu, the faith community of Brahma Kumaris has its spiritual headquarters and is frequently visited by followers across the world.

“The new line will also benefit the dairy industry of Mehsana and Marble industry in Gujarat,” the government said.

“The alignment of the proposed new rail line will traverse through Sirohi district of Rajasthan and Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Mehsana districts of Gujarat. The construction of a new rail line will attract investment and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region,” a railways spokesperson said.

